SINGAPORE, April 11 Taiwan's refinery throughout for February climbed 11.2 percent from the previous month to 25.5 million barrels, or about 880,000 barrels per day, government data showed on Wednesday, as refineries came back online after undergoing maintenance. Formosa Petrochemical Corp restarted its No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) after the Lunar New Year in January, following maintenance that started in November. CPC Corp's No.2 CDU returned to production after a 50-day maintenance period. Total crude imports for the month slipped 3.3 percent to about 22 million barrels as Taiwan halted imports from Iran. Imports from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia increased by about 37 and 19 percent, respectively. Taiwan also purchased more crude from Angola, up about 18 percent from January. Domestic demand for oil products rose 1.8 percent in February to 25.2 million barrels. Demand for naphtha grew 6.4 percent, with Formosa Petrochemical importing naphtha as a feedstock for its petrochemical units. The alternative, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), was costly because of winter demand overseas. Domestic LPG consumption in February fell 22.9 percent to 1.2 million barrels. Graphic of Taiwan's crude imports by country of origin: here =============================================================== Figures are in barrels =============================================================== Feb M/M % Y/Y % JAN-Feb Y/Y % --------------------------------------------------------------- Oil products 25,204,898 1.8% -1.1% 49,971,308 -7.0% LPG 1,203,082 -22.9% -2.7% 2,763,744 2.8% Naphtha 10,212,186 6.4% -5.4% 19,813,343 -13.2% Gasoline 4,390,697 -8.0% -5.3% 9,160,831 1.2% Jet fuel 1,228,311 -3.3% 13.7% 2,498,797 5.8% Diesel* 2,616,319 5.6% 14.0% 5,093,177 3.5% Fuel oil* 2,733,439 -2.0% -6.1% 5,522,878 -16.8% --------------------------------------------------------------- Refinery throughput25,544,690 11.2% -2.6% 48,510,071 -9.7% =============================================================== TAIWAN EXPORTS/IMPORTS =============================================================== Feb M/M % Y/Y % JAN-Feb Y/Y % --------------------------------------------------------------- Crude imports 22,049,293 -3.3% -10.4% 44,852,782 -3.2% Gasoline exports 1,711,496 31.4% -24.0% 3,014,036 -30.7% Diesel exports 4,360,693 -15.5% -28.8% 9,520,450 -18.4% Jet fuel exports 628,528 0.6% -0.1% 1,253,182 -18.9% Fuel Oil Exports 525,599 -40.8% 9.5% 1,412,835 31.0% Source: Bureau of Energy (www.moeaboe.gov.tw) NOTES: - Percentage changes based on Reuters calculations * Consumption including that used for power generation (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Chris Lewis)