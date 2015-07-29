TAIPEI, July 29 The brokerage unit of Taiwan's
CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd will invest 392 million
yuan ($63.14 million) to set up a joint venture brokerage with
two state-backed Chinese partners, expanding its already strong
presence on the mainland, the Taiwanese financial giant said
Wednesday.
The JV will be led by CTBC Securities, which will own 49
percent of the new brokerage firm, while Fujian Huatou
Investment Ltd Co and Fujian Electronics group will take the
remaining 51 percent, CTBC said in a statement.
The total investment of the joint venture is 800 million
yuan, it added.
The new securities firm will be established in the Fujian
free trade zone, CTBC said, adding it is subject to regulatory
approval in Taiwan and China.
In May, CTBC Financial and China's CITIC Bank group struck a
deal in which the Taiwanese financial holding company would buy
the China-incorporated unit of China CITIC Bank International
Ltd.
In turn, the Chinese financial group would buy a 3.8 percent
stake in CTBC.
($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by J.R. Wu and Faith Hung; Editing by Sunil Nair)