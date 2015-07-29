TAIPEI, July 29 The brokerage unit of Taiwan's CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd will invest 392 million yuan ($63.14 million) to set up a joint venture brokerage with two state-backed Chinese partners, expanding its already strong presence on the mainland, the Taiwanese financial giant said Wednesday.

The JV will be led by CTBC Securities, which will own 49 percent of the new brokerage firm, while Fujian Huatou Investment Ltd Co and Fujian Electronics group will take the remaining 51 percent, CTBC said in a statement.

The total investment of the joint venture is 800 million yuan, it added.

The new securities firm will be established in the Fujian free trade zone, CTBC said, adding it is subject to regulatory approval in Taiwan and China.

In May, CTBC Financial and China's CITIC Bank group struck a deal in which the Taiwanese financial holding company would buy the China-incorporated unit of China CITIC Bank International Ltd.

In turn, the Chinese financial group would buy a 3.8 percent stake in CTBC. ($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by J.R. Wu and Faith Hung; Editing by Sunil Nair)