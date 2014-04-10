BRIEF-Quest for Growth Q1 operating result turns to profit of EUR 15.3 million
* Q1 operating profit EUR 15.3 million versus loss EUR 3.6 million ($3.9 million) year ago
TAIPEI, April 10 The Taiwan dollar soared to its highest level in more than two months in early trade on Thursday.
The local currency jumped by T$0.192 to trade at T29.970 against the U.S. dollar, after briefly going above a key resistance level of T$30 for the first time since early February. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Q1 operating profit EUR 15.3 million versus loss EUR 3.6 million ($3.9 million) year ago
MILAN, April 27 Italian toll-road group Atlantia said on Thursday it had sold a 10 percent stake in its Italian motorway unit to a series of investors including Allianz .