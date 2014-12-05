TAIPEI Dec 5 Taiwan has identified 12
smartphone brands that do not conform with its privacy
standards, and the handsets makers could face fines or even an
outright ban unless they address these breaches, an official at
the telecoms regulator said on Friday.
Taiwan's government began to review privacy standards two
months ago after media reports said smartphones made by Chinese
firm Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd could be sending user
data to its home servers in mainland China without users'
permission.
Hsiao-Cheng Yu, vice chairman of Taiwan's National
Communications Commision (NCC), did not name any of the 12
brands, but said the investigation found that some of these
smartphones could allow their manufacturers to collect users'
data without their permission.
Others contained "imperfections" which do not conform with
the law, Yu said, without elaborating.
The NCC's findings will be released within weeks, he added.
Smartphones from Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd and HTC Corp were among the top 5
bestselling handsets in Taiwan during the third-quarter,
according to industry data firm IDC. Xiaomi also said its phones
are also among the 12 most popular in Taiwan.
Yu said the government would ask the offending brands to
modify their handsets. If they refuse, the NCC could fine the
companies up to T$200 million ($6.43 million) or ban their
handsets from being sold in Taiwan.
The Taiwanese probe underscores global concerns about data
security and the scrutiny Chinese tech firms are subject to as
governments become increasingly wary of potential cyber security
threats from the world's second-largest economy.
Asked about the Taiwan probe, Xiaomi said its devices "never
actively send any private user information without the users'
approval."
Taiwan-based HTC said it was working with the Taiwanese
regulators to improve compliance with the required security
standards.
Samsung had no immediate comment on the findings, while
Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 31.0970 Taiwan dollar)
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Miral Fahmy)