TAIPEI A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 hit Taiwan's eastern coast on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, shaking offices in the capital, Taipei.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat of a tsunami after the quake, which had been measured at 6.3 by Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau.

The bureau put the epicenter of the quake about 75 km (45 miles) off the coast at a depth of about 17 km (10 miles), although the USGS put the depth at less than a kilometre.

