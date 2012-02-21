TAIPEI Feb 21 Taiwan's government is willing to allow private banks to take part in any capital raising by state-run peers, the finance minister said on Tuesday, a move that could indicate the first step towards a long-awaited consolidation in an overcrowded industry.

Taiwan's banks for years have generated the lowest return on assets among Asian peers, and operate in a saturated domestic market. Attempts to consolidate the sector petered out after some high profile but failed deals in 2008, and talk of it had largely disappeared.

However the regulator broached the subject at the beginning of this year, and No.1 financial holding firm Cathay Financial bought a 3.45 percent stake in Taishin Financial last month, sparking talk that consolidation may be back on the agenda.

Liu said that the ministry would be open to the idea of more provate sector involvement, but the ministry currently has no plan to sell shares in state-run banks.

"State-owned Taiwan Financial Holding, for example, does not need to be 100 percent held by the ministry. As long as the private sector is interested in taking part in fund-raising, the ministry would consider letting it in," Christine Liu told a briefing for foreign media.

"The private sector really has lots of money," she said. She aded that she did not know of any banks currently looking to increase capital.

Taiwan's nine state-run banks together account for 50 percent of the sector's assets. Attempts at consolidation have been criticised in the past as selling state assets at below fair prices.

Liu has just taken up her post as finance minister after the re-election of the Nationalist government in January. In the previous administration she was head of the government's economic planning body, and an advocate of lessening the island's dependence on exports for growth. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Roger Tung; Writing by Faith Hung)