TAIPEI Feb 21 Taiwan's government is
willing to allow private banks to take part in any capital
raising by state-run peers, the finance minister said on
Tuesday, a move that could indicate the first step towards a
long-awaited consolidation in an overcrowded industry.
Taiwan's banks for years have generated the lowest return on
assets among Asian peers, and operate in a saturated domestic
market. Attempts to consolidate the sector petered out after
some high profile but failed deals in 2008, and talk of it had
largely disappeared.
However the regulator broached the subject at the beginning
of this year, and No.1 financial holding firm Cathay Financial
bought a 3.45 percent stake in Taishin Financial
last month, sparking talk that consolidation may be
back on the agenda.
Liu said that the ministry would be open to the idea of more
provate sector involvement, but the ministry currently has no
plan to sell shares in state-run banks.
"State-owned Taiwan Financial Holding, for example, does not
need to be 100 percent held by the ministry. As long as the
private sector is interested in taking part in fund-raising, the
ministry would consider letting it in," Christine Liu told a
briefing for foreign media.
"The private sector really has lots of money," she said. She
aded that she did not know of any banks currently looking to
increase capital.
Taiwan's nine state-run banks together account for 50
percent of the sector's assets. Attempts at consolidation have
been criticised in the past as selling state assets at below
fair prices.
Liu has just taken up her post as finance minister after the
re-election of the Nationalist government in January. In the
previous administration she was head of the government's
economic planning body, and an advocate of lessening the
island's dependence on exports for growth.
(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Roger Tung; Writing by Faith Hung)