TAIPEI Feb 19 Taiwan's financial regulator said
on Wednesday it will ease rules to make it easier for local
securities houses to tap Asian markets starting in the next
quarter.
The Financial Supervisory Commission will allow brokerages
to invest more of their money overseas, Chairman William Tseng
told reporters. The current investment limit is 40 percent of
their net worth.
"Our purpose is to let them go beyond Taiwan and make a
presence in Asia," he said. No other details were immediately
available.
Taiwan's securities industry has been struggling with stiff
price competition in the crowded home market.
(Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Kim Coghill)