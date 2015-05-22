TAIPEI May 22 Taiwan's central bank has asked
major custodian banks to look into foreign customers'
transactions, two central bank officials said on Friday, amid
worries that foreign inflows could over-inflate the Taiwan
dollar and stock prices.
"We will closely monitor foreign investors' cash positions
in their custodian banks," said one of the officials. Both
officials declined to be identified because of the sensitivity
of the matter.
Earlier this month, the central bank cautioned some banks
against transactions that would strengthen the island's dollar,
which has reached its highest level in more than six months,
traders said..
(Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung)