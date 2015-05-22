(Adds detail and context)
By Liang Sa Loh
TAIPEI May 22 Taiwan's central bank has asked
major custodian banks to look into foreign customers'
transactions, two central bank officials told Reuters on Friday,
amid worries that foreign inflows could over-inflate the Taiwan
dollar.
The officials spoke as concern grows over the strength of
the Taiwan dollar, which has appreciated 4.2 percent so far this
year, which coupled with weak demand from China is potentially
hurting the trade-reliant island's economy.
April exports and export orders, an indication of future
demand, both posted their steepest fall in around two years.
"We will closely monitor foreign investors' cash positions
in their custodian banks," said one of the officials. Both
officials declined to be identified because of the sensitivity
of the matter.
Earlier this month, the central bank cautioned some banks
against transactions that would strengthen the island's dollar,
which has reached its highest level in more than six months,
traders said..
The central bank officials' warning comes after Taiwan
shares ended 1.1 percent lower on Thursday, their worst single
session performance in a week, and as foreign investors sold a
net T$12.1 billion in shares, six times the amount of net
selling in Wednesday's session.
Near midday Friday, the main TAIEX index rose nearly
1 percent to 9,666.29.
The net sales figures do not indicate foreign investors,
which account for a third of all stock trading, will remit
capital out of Taiwan.
Taiwan has run up net foreign inflows, including those from
China, on a monthly basis for the four months ended April,
Taiwan regulatory data shows.
In April, net foreign inflows totaled $3.687 billion, the
biggest single-month total in a year, and bringing the year to
date amount to $10.693 billion, compared to $15.932 billion for
all of 2014.
On Friday, the Taiwan dollar was up T$0.204 to
stand at T$30.446 to the U.S. dollar in morning trade. In recent
days, the local dollar's settlement has been closer to around
T$30.65 mainly due to the central bank's intervention near the
end of the trading day.
(Additional reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Writing by Faith Hung
and J.R. Wu; Editing by Eric Meijer)