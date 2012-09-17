TAIPEI, Sept 17 Taiwan's central bank said on
Monday it has picked the Shanghai branch of state-owned Bank of
Taiwan to be the clearing bank for Taiwan dollar transactions in
China, under a landmark currency clearing system agreement
signed earlier this month.
Bank of China is expected to be chosen by the
China's central bank, People's Bank of China, to be the yuan
clearing bank in Taiwan.
China and Taiwan signed an agreement on a clearing system
for each other's currency earlier this month, marking the start
of the final stage of an economic integration that has drawn
Taiwan closer to its one-time political foe and lifted trade to
over $160 billion annually.
Under the agreement, there will no longer be a need to
convert each other's currency into U.S. dollars first in trade
transactions, while Taiwan's banks will be allowed to offer
loans in yuan to entities outside Taiwan.
