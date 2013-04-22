* March export orders unexpectedly shrink
* Orders from all major markets contract
* Little growth expected in first half
By Faith Hung and Roger Tung
TAIPEI, April 22 Orders for Taiwan's exports
unexpectedly shrank 6.6 percent in March from a year earlier,
contracting for the second straight month, pointing to faltering
global demand for hi-tech products and signalling that Asia's
trade-reliant economies may be losing further momentum.
Most economists polled by Reuters had forecast orders rose
by an annual 2.15 percent in March, which would have confirmed
the economy's recovery, though more sluggish than earlier
expected, was still intact. Only one had expected a contraction.
In February, orders shrank 14.5 percent year-on-year, but
that partly stemmed from the month's Lunar New Year holidays. In
2012, the holiday fell in January.
Export orders in April are expected to be close to the March
level in value, the Ministry of Economy Affairs said on Monday.
Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for
Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets such as smartphones, and
typically lead actual exports by two to three months.
As such, the second quarter could be shaping up as much
weaker than expected for Asia's export-reliant economies as an
anticipated recovery in consumption in China and the United
States is proving slow to gain traction.
Taiwan's export orders in the first quarter shrank 1.7
percent on year, and are likely to be little changed for the
first half of 2013 from the same period a year ago, it said,
while adding that launches of new notebook computers and
handheld devices could support shipments later in the year.
Fellow tech exporter South Korea reported on Monday that its
exports in the first 20 days of April fell 3.1 percent from a
year earlier, though shipments from Japan picked up as a sharply
weaker yen improved the competitiveness of its export industry.
The ministry cited weak demand across Taiwan's exporting
sectors in March apart from machinery, with tech and
telecommunications orders contracting 5.5 percent.
Orders from all of the island's major markets fell, with
those from China down 1.9 percent, the United States 7.8
percent, Europe 9.1 percent and Japan 15.6 percent.
"The weak data also reflected the recent weakness in
Apple-related shares," said Forrest Chen, an analyst at Ta Chong
Bank, referring to concerns that Apple Inc products are
losing their lustre, hurting its Asian parts suppliers.
"Taiwan's export orders in the second quarter are expected
to be overshadowed by lower (government) spending in the United
States and the weakening yen. The Taiwan government forecasts 8
percent order growth this year, but I think the growth can only
achieve 3-5 percent," Chen added.
The economic recovery in mainland China, the biggest market
for Taiwan exports, unexpectedly stumbled in the first three
months of 2013 as its annual rate of growth eased to 7.7 percent
from 7.9 percent in the final quarter of last year.
Taiwan has already reported that its exports returned to
growth in March, rising 3.3 percent from a year ago, in part
because of stronger demand from China.
In January-February combined, exports rose just 2 percent
from the same period last year.
Taiwan will post March industrial production data on
Tuesday.
MIXED OUTLOOK FOR TECH SECTOR
While Apple's Asian suppliers may be struggling as Samsung
and other up-and-coming rivals grab market share, other tech
sector exporters are reporting strong demand, which could help
cushion second quarter weakness.
TSMC, the world's No.1 contract chip maker, said
last week that it expects second-quarter revenue to rise to
between T$154 billion and T$156 billion ($5.16 billion and $5.22
billion) from T$132.8 billion in the previous quarter.
TSMC Chairman Morris Chang told an investor conference that
the second quarter would be stronger than usual.