* August exports +9.6 pct y/y vs +4.58 pct in Reuters poll
* Exports to U.S. +4.9 pct y/y, to China +8.7 pct
* Exports to Europe +13.5 pct y/y, to Japan 17.8 pct
By J.R. Wu and Michael Gold
TAIPEI, Sept 9 Taiwan's export growth doubled
market expectations in August ahead of the launch of Apple Inc's
newest smartphone packed with components made by the
island's technology firms.
Exports in August leapt 9.6 percent from a year earlier to
$28.1 billion, its second-highest monthly level. A Reuters poll
of analysts estimated exports would grow just 4.58 percent in
August from a year earlier.
The value of technology exports last month hit a monthly
record of $9.23 billion, data from the Ministry of Finance
showed on Tuesday.
The figures come just hours ahead of the launch of Apple's
new product offerings, including the much-anticipated iPhone 6,
a new smartphone to be fitted with bigger screens, sleeker
designs and possibly extra-tough screens made from scratch
resistant sapphire material.
"Optimism around the iPhone 6 is running high given Apple's
user loyalty and installed base of over 300 million iPhones,
which could drive a big upgrade cycle," HSBC analyst Steven
Pelayo wrote in a recent research note.
Taiwan's heavily trade-dependent economy has gained from
improving U.S. demand, especially the island's manufacturers,
who are a major part of the global technology supply chain.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the
world's largest contract chip manufacturer, to parts assemblers
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and Pegatron Corp
and metal casings maker Catcher Technology Co Ltd
, are among suppliers to Apple. Many firms receive
their orders in Taiwan but export via mainland China, where
numerous Taiwanese factories are located.
Exports to China, Taiwan's largest export destination, rose
8.7 percent in August from a year earlier, picking up speed from
July's 6.5 percent pace.
For the month, Taiwan's imports also rose a strong 14.1
percent from a year earlier, resulting in a trade surplus of
$4.11 billion in August, finance ministry data showed.
Government agencies have said the new Apple smartphone will
help bolster Taiwan's economic expansion this year.
It is likely that full year export growth will exceed the
government's current forecast of 3.21 percent, said Yeh
Maan-Tzwu, director general of the finance ministry's statistics
department.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a report that demand
for semiconductors and camera lenses used in the iPhone 6 should
add 2 percent to Taiwan's monthly exports for August, September
and October.
"There's really no one single driver out there that could
exceed Apple's contribution to Taiwan's exports," said
Masterlink Securities economist Anita Hsu. "Considering this
high level of dependence, we wouldn't be surprised if export
growth in the fourth quarter averaged below 5 percent."
Hsu added that she remains concerned for Taiwan's exports
heading into the fourth quarter once the Apple effect tapers
off.
(Additional reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)