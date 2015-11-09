* Oct exports -11.0 pct vs -11.1 pct in Reuters poll
* U.S. exports -9.1 pct; China -11.1 pct
* Exports to Europe -11.9 pct; to Japan +0.2 pct
By Roger Tung and Liang-Sa Loh
TAIPEI, Nov 9 Taiwan's exports contracted for
the ninth straight month in October as global demand stayed
weak, adding to difficulties for the trade-reliant economy after
a close call with recession.
Annual exports in October dropped 11 percent, data from the
Ministry of Finance showed on Monday. The outcome was in line
with a Reuters poll and less than a 14.6 percent fall in
September, but shipments to major markets saw a mixed
performance.
Imports fell 20 percent from a year earlier, slightly more
than the 18 percent fall expected in the poll.
"We expect exports to continue contracting," said Kevin
Wang, analyst with Taishin Securities. Wang said there is still
downside risk for the global economy, in part due to China.
The Ministry of Finance expects the export decline in the
fourth quarter to be less than 10 percent from the same quarter
a year ago.
Taiwan narrowly dodged a recession in the third quarter even
as the economy contracted for the first time since the global
financial crisis, with exporters suffering a crippling blow from
faltering global demand and a slowdown in China.
Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters, especially of
technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global
demand for technology gadgets worldwide.
October exports to China fell 11.1 percent from a year
earlier, a smaller fall than the 17.1 percent decline in
September, while shipments to the United States and Europe
worsened.
Exports to the U.S. dropped 9.1 percent in October, far
worse than the 0.4 percent fall of September, while those to
Europe fell nearly 12 percent, also wider than the 9.4 percent
decline previously.
In October, electronics exports fell 4 percent and
information and communications exports were off 14.4 percent.
Both were slightly better than the respective 9.9 percent and
22.1 percent slump of September.
Taiwan's exports only reflect a portion of what is produced
on the island as many orders are farmed out to factories owned
by Taiwan firms in China.
The government's forecast is for exports to fall 7.1 percent
in 2015, an estimate it gave in August and could revise later
this month when it issues forecast revisions to GDP data.
The island's worse-than-expected 1.01 percent slump in
July-September gross domestic product was the first year-on-year
contraction in six years, and prompted the government to
announce a T$4.08 billion ($124.6 million) stimulus package to
boost domestic consumption over the short term.
($1 = 32.7550 Taiwan dollars)
(Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)