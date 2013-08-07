* Exports up 1.6 pct yr/yr vs forecast +5.1 pct
* Imports fall 7.6 pct yr/yr vs forecast -0.55 pct
* Sales to China fall 0.9 pct; U.S. sales up 1.4 pct
By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, Aug 7 Taiwan's July exports grew far
less than expected as China's slowdown weighed on other Asian
export-reliant economies, offsetting signs of improvement in
U.S. demand.
Sales to China, Taiwan's largest export market, contracted
in a worrying sign that the island's tech giants will face
softening demand in the traditionally buoyant third quarter.
Asian export economies are missing out on a gathering
recovery in the Unites States as Europe remains mired in
recession and China's economy loses steam.
Taiwan's July exports rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier,
data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday, against
5.1 percent growth forecast in a Reuters poll. That compared
with a rise of 8.6 percent in June and 0.9 percent in May.
"Taiwan exports are in line with the global picture," said
Rick Lo, a senior economist of Fubon Financial Holdings
. "With China seeing a slowdown, Taiwan exports to that
region will take a fall."
Taiwan is home to some of the biggest technology names, but
intensifying competition and saturated markets are hitting
revenue. The government has cut the island's growth outlook for
the year.
Imports dropped 7.6 percent in July, compared with a
contraction of 0.55 percent forecast by economists, pointing to
a likely slide in near-term exports as part of imports are
re-exported.
Exports to China in July slipped 0.9 percent from June's
growth of 6.0 percent. Shipments to Europe grew 6 percent versus
7.1 percent in June, while those to Japan edged up 1.2 percent
against growth of 9 percent previously, the data showed.
Shipments to the United States in July rebounded, expanding
1.4 percent compared with a 3.1 percent decline in June.
The outlook for Taiwan's exports are shaky as growth in the
world's second-largest economy slows. China will report trade
data on Thursday. Exports, factory output and retail sales may
have all edged up in July, according to a Reuters poll, showing
initial signs of stabilisation in the economy as the government
takes targeted steps to head off a sharper slowdown.
Taiwan's manufacturing PMI in July contracted for a third
straight month with both new orders and new export orders
shrinking.
Meanwhile, orders for Taiwan's exports in June shrank for a
fifth month, slipping 3.5 percent from a year earlier, as demand
from China waned. The island's export orders are a leading
indicator of demand for the region's exports and typically lead
actual exports by two to three months.
Smartphone maker HTC Corp has forecast that its
third-quarter revenue could fall as much as 30 percent from the
previous three months, far worse than expected, with analysts
not confident about a near-term turnaround.
