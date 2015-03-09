(Adds details, comments)
* Feb exports -6.7 pct y/y vs f'cast -1.03 pct in Reuters
poll
* Exports to U.S. +15.2 pct y/y, China -17.3 pct
* Shipments to Europe -3.7 pct y/y, Japan +12.7 pct
By J.R. Wu
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's exports fell more than
expected last month as the Lunar New Year holiday shortened the
number of working days at factories and weaker commodity prices
hit trade.
However, modest gains in exports of electronic goods,
improving demand from key markets and the falling cost of
imports are likely to support growth for the domestic economy.
The island's exports in February fell 6.7 percent from a
year earlier, exceeding a 1.03 percent decline expected in a
Reuters poll. For the first two months of the year, exports were
down 1.3 percent, Ministry of Finance data issued Monday showed.
Imports fell a sharper 22.4 percent last month, compared
with expectations for a near 6 percent decline.
"The terms of trade are improving," said Ma Tieying,
economist with DBS in Singapore. Ma said that the falling import
bill would increase corporate earnings and real income for
households, which was good news for domestic demand.
The island's manufacturers have reaped from strong global
demand for smartphones, especially new models of Apple Inc's
iPhone, which drove the island's export orders to a
record high last year.
A large portion of those orders tend to be sent to Taiwanese
factories located in China, which are then exported from China
into final consumer markets. China's exports in February surged
48.3 percent from a year earlier.
In Taiwan, exports of electronic goods grew 5.3 percent from
a year earlier in February, and were up a stronger 8.8 percent
for the first two months of the year.
Trade data in the first two months of the year tend to be
distorted by the Lunar New Year because the multi-day holiday
can fall in either month each year. This year the holiday began
in February, while it started in January in 2014.
The recovery in the United States, a key market for the
island, is sustaining the solid outlook for Taiwan's economy.
U.S. exports rose 11.3 percent from a year earlier for the
first two months of the year, after growth improved to 15.2
percent last month from January's single-digit gain.
Exports to Taiwan's largest trading partner China slumped
17.3 percent, those to Europe dropped 3.7 percent, but shipments
rose 12.7 percent to Japan.
In sharp contrast, China's exports to Europe rose 44.1
percent from a year earlier.
(Additional reporting by Roger Tung; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)