* Taiwan's April exports -11.7 pct vs Reuters forecast -4.8 pct * Exports to China -12.2 pct y/y, U.S. +1.2 pct * Exports to Europe -21.6 pct y/y, Japan +9.3 pct By Emily Chan and Faith Hung TAIPEI, May 8 Taiwan's exports posted a far larger-than-forecast slump in April hit by a slide in exports to China and Europe, and slowing demand for its pivotal technology exports. Exports fell 11.7 percent from a year earlier, the largest since February 2013 when exports slid 15.8 percent. Taiwan's finance ministry told a news conference it would be difficult for May exports to grow year on year, and it would be cutting export estimates for the second quarter. "April exports were really bad. Even electronics, which have been solid, declined. So did the information and telecommunications products," said Kevin Wang, analyst at Taishin Securities in Taipei. Excluding the Lunar New Year period, when figures are usually distorted, April's exports posted their biggest slide since September 2009. The softness in April's exports was attributed to uncertain global demand and partly to a high base of comparison the previous year. The second quarter is also traditionally an off-peak season for the island's technology exports. Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide. Imports in April also dived 22.1 percent from a year earlier, boding poorly for the outlook. Exports to China in April slid 12.2 percent and dropped 21.6 percent to Europe. U.S. shipments rose a mere 1.2 percent and were up 9.3 percent to Japan. A slowdown on the mainland, Taiwan's largest trade partner, points to weaker manufacturing for the island's tech-oriented factories in the months ahead. Earlier on Friday, China's exports unexpectedly fell 6.4 percent in April. A large portion of orders for exports tend to be sent to Taiwanese factories located in China, which are then exported from China into final consumer markets. TSMC warned in April its second-quarter revenue could fall 7 percent - 8 percent from the first, in part due to the loss of business at one of its key customers . (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)