TAIPEI, May 7 Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for April, released by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday. APR REUTERS POLL MAR Exports (y/y pct) +6.2 +5.79 +2.0 Imports (y/y pct) +5.8 +6.94 +7.5 Trade balance (US$ bln) +2.53 +2.215 +1.95 APR MAR Exports to China (y/y pct) +5.0 -0.3 Exports to U.S. (y/y pct) +6.9 +10.3 Exports to Europe (y/y pct) +13.1 +10.0 Exports to Japan (y/y pct) -3.2 +7.8 The ministry's website is at www.mof.gov.tw (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)