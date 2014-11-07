TAIPEI, Nov 7 Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for October, released by the Ministry of Finance on Friday. OCT REUTERS POLL SEPT Exports (y/y pct) +0.7 +4.60 +4.70 Imports (y/y pct) -1.4 +4.99 +0.20 Trade balance (US$ bln) +4.62 +4.10 +3.50 OCT SEPT Exports to China (y/y pct) +5.5 +3.60 Exports to U.S. (y/y pct) +4.4 +8.80 Exports to Japan (y/y pct) +3.9 +11.7 Exports to Europe (y/y pct) -12.8 +1.20 The ministry's website is at www.mof.gov.tw (Reporting by Lin Miaojung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)