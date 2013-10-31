* Q/Q seasonally-adjusted pace only +0.09 pct
* Poll had seen Q3 y/y growth of 2.44 pct
* Analysts, surprised by miss, see better Q4, 2014
By Michael Gold and Jeanny Kao
TAIPEI, Oct 31 Taiwan's economy grew by a
preliminary annual pace of 1.58 percent in the third quarter and
was flat from the previous three months, reflecting how global
demand for Asia's exports remains sluggish.
The annual figure, announced on Thursday, was far below the
2.44 percent growth median in a Reuters poll and the revised
2.49 percent year-on-year growth for the April-June period.
The statistics agency said that on a seasonally-adjusted
quarterly basis, GDP expanded only 0.09 percent in
July-September, compared with 0.58 percent in the second
quarter.
Exports, consumption and investment were all below
forecasts, the agency said.
"It's a big downside surprise," said Raymond Yeung, senior
economist at ANZ in Hong Kong.
Wai Ho Leong, economist at Barclays Capital in Singapore,
agreed Thursday's numbers are a "big miss" but he said he
believes it is because numbers were centered on activity in July
and August, which were "weaker months for services where Chinese
visitor arrivals were relatively weak."
Exports are pivotal for Taiwan, but by the government's
statistics, the services sector accounts for nearly 70 percent
of gross domestic product (GDP).
Leong said that manufacturing was "much stronger in
September, and I expect the prelim numbers did not capture the
full effect of September. I think the final number should be
closer to 2 percent when it's revised upwards."
The statistics agency is expected to unveil final GDP
numbers for the third quarter in two to three weeks.
Leong expects there should be a "more substantial pop" as
the level of caution among producers dissipates when they get
orders for Christmas from the G3 economies.
'VERY APPREHENSIVE'
"They're not producing ahead of those orders; they're very
apprehensive about what's going on in the U.S., especially in
politics," he said.
ANZ maintains its full-year forecast of 2.2 percent growth
for Taiwan.
Yeung of ANZ said he sees some headwinds that will make
Taiwan's central bank, which has held the benchmark interest
rate at 1.875 percent since June 2011, to "remain accommodative
for an extended period."
"Semiconductor manufacturing may need to wait for a couple
months before the recovery of business confidence," he said.
Yeung, who sees full-year growth at 2.18 percent, said it
could rise to 3.6 percent next year.
Growth in China, Taiwan's top export market, has retreated
from the double-digit figures of a few years ago, coming in at
7.8 percent year-on-year in the third quarter. U.S. growth
remains anemic.
MIRED IN UNCERTAINTY
With the global picture still mired in uncertainty, the
overall export situation for Asia has not shown a significant
upturn in the past two years, suggesting uneven recoveries in
Asia's main markets.
A week ago, South Korea reported that its economy grew
seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent in the July-September period
over the previous quarter, compared with a poll expectation of
1.0 percent.
Weak global demand has hurt Taiwan exports, which fell 7
percent in September from a year earlier after several months of
gains.
Still, industrial output in September rose 1.1 percent from
a year earlier, following a drop of 0.6 percent in August.
In Taiwan's stock market, the third-quarter earnings season
is delivering a mixed picture. Top chipmaker TSMC
beating expectations but phone maker HTC reporting its
first quarterly loss.
A full table of GDP figures can be found at www.dgbas.gov.tw
(Additional reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)