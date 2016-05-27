(Adds details, comments)

* Govt cuts 2016 GDP f'cast to 1.06 pct, for third time

* Full-year export estimate lowered to -3.65 pct

* Central bank widely expected to cut interest rates again

By Faith Hung and Jeanny Kao

TAIPEI, May 27 Taiwan trimmed its 2016 economic growth outlook for the third time on Friday, as weak demand for the island's exports continue to hurt the island's prospects for recovery.

Gross domestic product should grow 1.06 percent this year, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said, slower than 1.47 percent growth it forecast previously.

Trade-reliant Taiwan, whose economic fortunes are closely linked to China, is struggling to shake off last year's recession due to faltering global demand for its tech products and slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Economic growth in 2015 slowed to its weakest pace since the global financial crisis.

"The downward revision is mainly because of soft external demand and private investments," the statistics agency said in a statement. "The growth momentum for global consumer electronics products has slowed down."

While exports have contracted for more than a year and export orders and industrial production remain soft, the outlook for domestic demand is also lackluster.

EXPORT SLUMP DEEPENS

The government slashed its 2016 export estimate to a 3.65 percent contraction, deeper than the 2.78 percent fall predicted earlier, on slowing demand for smartphones and other gadgets.

"The government's lowered forecasts in the full-year GDP tells us that exports, consumption and domestic investments will all deteriorate through the rest of this year," said Lucas Lee, an analyst at Mega Securities in Taipei.

First-quarter GDP growth was revised sharply higher to 3.14 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, from a preliminary 0.76 percent, partly boosted by increased consumption and a downward revision of fourth quarter growth.

From a year earlier, GDP shrank a revised 0.68 percent, better than initial forecast of a 0.84 percent contraction.

Taiwan is the Asian hub for many global tech names such as Apple Inc, in producing components for smartphones, notebook PCs and other tech gadgets.

The U.S. iPhone maker recently posted its first decline in iPhone sales and a lower-than-expected revenue outlook, clouding the fortunes of many Taiwan suppliers.

Slowing economic momentum will pressure the new government to come up with more stimulus to support the economy.

"This country urgently needs a new model for economic development," President Tsai Ing-wen said in her inauguration speech last week, adding that Taiwan needs to find new markets and not rely too heavily on China.

The government announced this week it would set up a fund of up to T$100 billion ($3.1 billion) to support industry innovation and transformation, while the central bank is also expected to cut interest rates in June to bolster the economy. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)