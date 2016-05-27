(Adds details, comments)
* Govt cuts 2016 GDP f'cast to 1.06 pct, for third time
* Full-year export estimate lowered to -3.65 pct
* Central bank widely expected to cut interest rates again
By Faith Hung and Jeanny Kao
TAIPEI, May 27 Taiwan trimmed its 2016 economic
growth outlook for the third time on Friday, as weak demand for
the island's exports continue to hurt the island's prospects for
recovery.
Gross domestic product should grow 1.06 percent this year,
the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics
said, slower than 1.47 percent growth it forecast previously.
Trade-reliant Taiwan, whose economic fortunes are closely
linked to China, is struggling to shake off last year's
recession due to faltering global demand for its tech products
and slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Economic
growth in 2015 slowed to its weakest pace since the global
financial crisis.
"The downward revision is mainly because of soft external
demand and private investments," the statistics agency said in a
statement. "The growth momentum for global consumer electronics
products has slowed down."
While exports have contracted for more than a year and
export orders and industrial production remain soft, the outlook
for domestic demand is also lackluster.
EXPORT SLUMP DEEPENS
The government slashed its 2016 export estimate to a 3.65
percent contraction, deeper than the 2.78 percent fall predicted
earlier, on slowing demand for smartphones and other gadgets.
"The government's lowered forecasts in the full-year GDP
tells us that exports, consumption and domestic investments will
all deteriorate through the rest of this year," said Lucas Lee,
an analyst at Mega Securities in Taipei.
First-quarter GDP growth was revised sharply higher to 3.14
percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, from a preliminary 0.76
percent, partly boosted by increased consumption and a downward
revision of fourth quarter growth.
From a year earlier, GDP shrank a revised 0.68 percent,
better than initial forecast of a 0.84 percent contraction.
Taiwan is the Asian hub for many global tech names such as
Apple Inc, in producing components for smartphones,
notebook PCs and other tech gadgets.
The U.S. iPhone maker recently posted its first decline in
iPhone sales and a lower-than-expected revenue outlook, clouding
the fortunes of many Taiwan suppliers.
Slowing economic momentum will pressure the new government
to come up with more stimulus to support the economy.
"This country urgently needs a new model for economic
development," President Tsai Ing-wen said in her inauguration
speech last week, adding that Taiwan needs to find new markets
and not rely too heavily on China.
The government announced this week it would set up a fund of
up to T$100 billion ($3.1 billion) to support industry
innovation and transformation, while the central bank is also
expected to cut interest rates in June to bolster the economy.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)