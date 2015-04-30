(Adding background, context on policy)

By J.R. Wu

TAIPEI, April 30 Taiwan's economic growth held steady around 3.5 percent in the first quarter from the prior three months, thanks to gains from international trade, but an underlying slowdown in shipments and soft domestic demand could impede the export-reliant economy.

A patchy global economic recovery - highlighted by weakness in Taiwan's major trading partners China and the United States - will remain a headwind for Taiwan and likely force policymakers to keep monetary conditions stable and accommodative, economists said.

"There are signs the growth momentum is starting to lose steam," said Raymond Yeung, senior economist at ANZ in Hong Kong, pointing to worrying weakness in domestic investment and uncertainty over global demand.

Earlier this month, TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, sliced its capital expenditure plan for 2015 by $1 billion and forecast weaker revenue outlook in the current quarter.

Taiwan's gross domestic product expanded 3.46 percent on-year in the three months ended March, largely as expected and a touch faster than the 3.35 percent gain booked in the final quarter of 2014.

Gains in exports of goods and services were still the main driver in the first quarter for economic growth, while weak government consumption and capital formation - gauges for domestic investment - detracted from growth, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, which issued the data on Thursday.

On a nominal basis, a wider goods trade surplus in the January-March period contributed to GDP gains due to a bigger drop in imports than in exports, mainly as oil prices fell sharply.

Analysts say demand should pick up going into the second half of the year though early signs weren't positive. On Wednesday data showed the U.S. economy - a major export market for Taiwan - nearly stalled in the first quarter partly due to harsh weather and falling oil prices.

A slower growth cycle after a blockbuster 2014 in demand for the island's tech-related goods won't be too worrisome so long as the U.S. economy continues to recover.

Taiwan's export orders rebounded in March though the trend of growth has been uneven. The orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

Last year, driven by Apple Inc's highly anticipated launch of new iPhone models, the island's tech exports and overall export orders soared to annual records. Without similar impetus this year in newly-launched gadgets, Taiwan's export-related tech goods will likely fall back to lower levels, analysts said.

(Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)