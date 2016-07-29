(Adds comments, details)
* First on-year growth after three quarters of contraction
* Global uncertainties remain in 2016
* Central bank expected to cut rate again in Sept
By Faith Hung and Roger Tung
TAIPEI, July 29 Taiwan's trade-reliant economy
returned to on-year growth in the second quarter for the first
time in a year as the slide in exports slowed, but global
economic headwinds will keep pressure on the central bank to cut
rates in the second half.
The economy grew 0.69 percent year on year in the second
quarter, official data showed on Friday, better than the 0.56
percent growth forecast in a Reuters poll. It also follows three
consecutive quarters of on-year contraction in gross domestic
product.
The growth, however, is unlikely to change the government's
meagre full-year GDP estimate of 1.06 percent with weak global
demand maintaining pressure on the island's central bank to trim
interest rates again.
"Although global economic growth is slow...the semiconductor
industry is gaining momentum," the Directorate General of
Budget, Accounting and Statistics said in a statement.
The economy grew a mere 0.15 percent in seasonally adjusted
annualised terms from the previous quarter and a 0.04 percent
seasonally adjusted quarterly rate.
However, Sophie Wang, an official at the statistics agency,
told a news briefing global uncertainties from Brexit and the
threat of terrorism cloud the outlook for the rest of the year.
The expected launch of Apple Inc's new iPhone model
later this year and typically stronger demand ahead of the
Christmas shopping season are unlikely to provide much support
for Taiwan's exports in the second half of this year, some
analysts said.
Taiwan is a major Asian production house for global tech
names such as Apple, making components for smartphones, notebook
PCs and other gadgets.
Taiwan's export orders, a gauge of global technology demand,
contracted for the 15th straight month in June, though at a
slower-than-expected pace while exports fell for the 17th month
in a row.
"Weak growth in Taiwan's main trading partners is likely to
continue to drag on export demand," Gareth Leather and Krystal
Tan, economists at Capital Economics, said in a research note.
"China's move up the value chain, which has led to Chinese
companies producing more of the high-value semi-conductors and
other intermediate goods that were previously imported from
Taiwan, will remain a drag."
Taiwan's central bank is widely expected to cut interest
rates again in its September quarterly meeting following four
straight rate cuts since last September.
"Taiwan will continue cutting rates because global central
banks will not stop loosening monetary policy right away," said
Forest Chen, an economist at a unit of Yuanta Financial Holdings
.
Taiwan slashed its 2016 GDP outlook for the third time in
May to 1.06 percent, slower than the 1.47 percent growth it had
previously forecast.
The 2016 export estimate was revised to a 3.65 percent
contraction, deeper than the 2.78 percent fall predicted
earlier.
(Additional reporting by Loh Liang-sa and Emily Chan; Editing
by Sam Holmes)