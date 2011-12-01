* Outlines measures to help economy from world slowdown

* Promises to boost exports and domestic consumption, stabilise markets

* Doesn't provide any specific details

* Election looms in January

By Faith Hung and Jonathan Standing

TAIPEI, Dec 1 Top exporter Taiwan outlined measures on Thursday to help its economy through a global slowdown, promising to boost exports and domestic consumption in a sign that Europe's debt crisis and a faltering U.S. recovery is worrying Asia's policymakers.

The government said it will monitor the impact of the slowdown at weekly high-level meetings, while looking to stabilise financial markets, monitor inflation, review M&A rules, increase infrastructure projects, cut tariffs and pay "special attention" to hi-tech industries such as flat panels.

But the plans contained little in the way of specifics, and the government may have wanted to make a demonstration that it is on top of things, especially with a tightly contested presidential and legislature election looming.

"We are waiting for more specifics from the government," said Forest Chen, economist at Taishin Securities.

"They said they will take monetary measures they see fit. The thing is Taiwan does not have a liquidity crunch problem like those you see in Europe. The central bank has many tools at hand for its use.

The announcements at a briefing by Vice-Premier Sean Chen, economic planning minister Christina Liu and other officials, came just after data showed the island's manufacturing sector had contracted in November for a sixth straight month as exporters felt the chill of the global slowdown.

"The measures announced today are mostly focused on the short term. There is still lots of uncertainty ahead, and we have to factor that in," said Chen.

Policymakers globally are increasingly alarmed at contagion from the euro debt crisis and its impact on their economies. Several central banks have cut interest rates to cushion their economies.

Indonesia has said it is considering fiscal stimulus for 2012, while Malaysia's second finance minister was quoted as saying on Nov 3 that the government had a $1.9 billion stimulus plan in place if needed.

China's central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio for its commercial lenders on Wednesday for the first time in nearly three years to ease credit strains and shore up an economy running at its weakest pace since 2009.

Taiwan is one of Asia's top exporters, especially of hi-tech products such as PCs and smartphones, but growth in orders for its exports, a leading indicator of demand, dipped to a low of 2.72 percent in September, pulled down by the first contraction in orders from Europe in two years.

The government has begun talking up the economy in recent weeks as it faces a tough fight for re-election in January.

It said on Thursday that it remained confident economic growth would top 4 percent next year.

It currently sees growth in 2012 at 4.19 percent, though that was cut from a forecast of 4.58 percent in August.

Many private economists have forecasts below that figure, noting that the effect of Europe's debt crisis may be worse than the government assumes, while any further slowdown in the U.S. risks a knock-on effect via China, Taiwan's top trade partner.

The central bank elected to keep interest rates on hold at 1.875 percent at its last quarterly meeting in September to support the economy, and is expected to leave them unchanged for some time to come.

However, the possibility of a cut has begun to surface amid the global gloom.

"With the lagged impact of Beijing's now-ended credit tightening taking longer to trickle through China's manufacturing sectors than previously thought, Europe's economic stagnation and sovereign debt crisis looking increasingly protracted and the ability of the U.S. consumer to continue spending under question, the case for the central bank to take the knife to interest rates is building," HSBC economist Donna Kwok said in a note on Thursday.