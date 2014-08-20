* July export orders up 5.7 pct y/y vs 7.3 pct in Reuters
poll
* Orders from China jump 9.2 pct y/y, U.S. rise 1.5 pct
* Govt warns of uncertainty from some product launches
By J.R. Wu and Faith Hung
TAIPEI, Aug 20 Taiwan's export orders grew less
than expected in July even as factories rushed output ahead of
new smartphone launches, pointing to erratic demand in some of
its major markets.
Upcoming launches, particularly Apple Inc's
anticipated iPhone 6 smartphone, are expected to bolster
Taiwan's economic growth this year amid a patchy global
recovery. The island's manufacturers are hopeful recovering
growth momentum in the United States will counter economic
weakness in China and Europe.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs, however, sounded a warning
about potential delays in orders for the current quarter.
"Third-quarter orders for handheld devices could be hit due
to uncertainty resulting from some companies' product launches,"
the ministry said in a statement, without providing further
detail. "But we're still optimistic about the H2 outlook."
July export orders rose 5.7 percent from a year earlier,
below a median 7.3 percent gain estimated in a Reuters poll.
June's 10.6 percent rise was the fastest pace in 1-1/2 years.
Orders from the United States slowed to 1.5 percent in July
from 6.7 percent growth in June, while orders from China also
eased to 9.2 percent growth from 14.5 percent. They are Taiwan's
two biggest markets.
Analysts largely downplayed the weaker July growth figure
noting that the slowdown could be due to semiconductors or the
volatile nature of products being shipped in large batches.
"We're either looking at Apple-related orders being less
than expected or some other factor that has offset otherwise
strong Apple orders," said analyst Anita Hsu of Masterlink
Securities Investment Advisory in Taipei.
"A likely culprit could be semiconductors, as the comparison
period last year was already very high. But Apple-related orders
for the entire third quarter should be enough to offset this and
there's still a distinct chance that this strength will be
reflected in August's number since this month was weak."
The value of orders last month was considered acceptable at
US$38.18 billion, compared with June's US$38.82 billion.
"As export orders were stable in July and demand from China
improved, we are optimistic about Taiwan's H2 economic outlook,"
ANZ said in a research report.
Taiwan's export orders are seen as a leading indicator of
demand for Asia's exports and hi-tech devices, and typically can
lead actual exports by two to three months.
Economists expect momentum to sustain through the second
half of the year although it may be too soon to tell how much
the orders will translate into actual exports. Export order data
includes those from Taiwan-owned factories abroad, such as in
mainland China, while exports capture only domestic shipments.
APPLE EFFECT
The so-called Apple effect has become a key driver for
Taiwan tech companies and, in turn, the macroeconomy as local
firms will be manufacturing a bulk of components and accessories
for Apple's new iPhone 6.
Last week, the government raised its outlook for 2014
economic growth to 3.41 percent from its preliminary estimate of
2.98 percent, citing optimism for iPhone 6 demand.
Furthermore, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on
Wednesday that the combined revenue of companies headquartered
in Taiwan's three main science and technology parks - the
island's answer to Silicon Valley - hit an all-time high in the
first six months of this year.
The 31 companies, which includes the world's largest
contract chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
Ltd (TSMC), earned a total of T$1.06 trillion ($35.4
billion) in the January to June period, according to ministry
data, a 0.14 percent rise over the same six months of last year.
TSMC's July revenue has already hit record levels, while Hon
Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd recorded its third
straight quarterly profit growth in the second quarter. Pegatron
Corp has said that it expects its revenue to rise
sharply in the current quarter from assembling communication
devices, such as advanced smarthphones.
All three manufacturers are suppliers to Apple.
