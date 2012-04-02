TAIPEI, April 2 Taiwan's decision to allow petrol prices to rise to ease the burden on state-run oil firm CPC Corp is set to lift inflation, all but ruling out any rate cut by the central bank but possibly triggering a rise in the Taiwan dollar to mitigate the impact on consumers.

The government announced on Sunday that petrol prices would rise by an average 10.7 percent effective from April 2. CPC has been absorbing higher crude oil costs in recent months, but its losses have reached a stage the government deems unsustainable.

The price rises, plus plans to also raise electricity and gas prices to consumers as the government loosens controls in the face of rising costs, have sparked talk of higher inflation in an economy where it has traditionally remained low.

"Nobody saw inflation as a risk in Taiwan up until Q4 2011, but now it has certainly become one," said Tony Phoo, economist at Standard Chartered Bank in Taipei.

"That leaves absolutely no room for the central bank to cut rates."

Talk of lower rates at the next central bank meeting due at the end of June has been fanned by a sluggish performance by exporters, the mainstay of the island's economy, and the island's technical recession at the end of last year.

But with signs that the economy is picking up - the HSBC/Markit PMI for March released Monday showed the second consecutive month of improvement - that talk has turned to rates being held in June and even raised by the end of this year.

The economics ministry estimated the petrol price rise, the second biggest ever, would raise the consumer price index this year by 0.37 percentage point and cut GDP growth by 0.22 percentage point.

The government recently raised its CPI forecast to 1.46 percent and cut its GDP target to 3.85 percent. The central bank held interest rates at 1.875 percent at its March quarterly meeting, saying that its first priority is to focus on inflation.

While inflation remains low in Taiwan in regional terms, the central bank has a strong focus on price stability and the government controls the prices of many staple commodities, including some foodstuffs.

The oil price rise helped pull Taiwan stocks down 0.88 percent on Monday, though shares in oil and gas firms were the biggest gainers, up 0.85 percent.

The Taiwan dollar meanwhile was up by T$0.05 to T$29.48, with one dealer at a foreign bank speculating the central bank might allow a slow appreciation of the currency in the near future to help offset the impact of the higher oil prices.

The central bank tightly monitors the currency to make sure it does not negatively impact exporters, but has previously allowed it to rise in the face of a threat from imported inflation.

The next inflation figures, for March, are due on April 5, but the petrol price rises won't be reflected in the figures until April's data. (Reporting by Faith Hung; editing by Jonathan Standing)