* Orders steady from February, sending positive sign

* Europe to remain a drag, and concern over China to linger

* Government sees rebound in orders in Q2

By Jonathan Standing and Jeanny Kao

TAIPEI, April 20 Orders for Taiwan's exports fell by less than expected in March and were stable from the previous month, in a sign that Asia's exporters may be starting to see better times, though Europe's woes and uncertainty over Chinese demand will continue to cast a shadow.

Export orders, mostly of electronics and communications goods, fell 1.58 percent from March 2011, better than the median forecast of a drop of 2.7 percent in a Reuters poll. From February, orders slipped 0.05 percent.

With the previous months' figures distorted by Lunar New Year holidays, the March data provided the first clear view of the trend in orders, which are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets - and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

"Comparing the values of export orders in March with those in November which were free from holiday effects, there was actually growth across almost all product categories, suggesting a normalisation of Taiwan's external demand," said Raymond Yeung, senior economist at ANZ in Hong Kong.

A marked slowdown in global demand had pushed Taiwan into a mild recession at the end of 2011. The island is one of the most open of Asia's exporters, with an exports-to-gross domestic product ratio of 74 percent, making it extra-vulnerable to declines in external demand.

Its actual exports contracted in March, as did those of fellow tech exporter South Korea {ID:nL3E8FD7AG], while Singapore's exports of electronics recovered though its overall exports fell.

REBOUND FROM Q4 RECESSION

The latest Reuters quarterly poll sees Taiwan's GDP growth this year bottoming out in the first quarter and totalling 3.1 percent for 2012.

While that would be below last year's 4.04 percent and less than the current government forecast of 3.85 percent this year, it is a rebound from the fourth quarter's recession. And with exports the main driver of economic growth in Taiwan, a pickup in orders would confirm that trend.

The March export order data "was a set of stronger figures and it's in line with our view," said Cheng Cheng-mount, economist at Citi in Taipei. "There's a big chance that the economy has bottomed in Q1 and is picking up in Q2, matching the GDP outlook."

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday that it sees export orders in value terms in the second quarter as significantly higher than in the first.

Among the other positive signs of late, the HSBC/Markit PMI for March had shown an increase in new business from abroad , while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co , the world's largest contract chipmaker, plans to raise 2012 capital spending above 2011's $7.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the number of workers in Taiwan on unpaid leave has fallen almost 74 percent since the beginning of the year. Many tech exporters furlough workers during slowdowns.

Still there are clouds over the outlook for Taiwan and its fellow Asian exporters, with the main concerns being Europe and China.

The ministry noted that the 9.26 percent fall in orders from Europe in March, the biggest drop since October 2009, reflected tough economic conditions there such as rising unemployment, which is crimping consumer spending.

Uncertainty over China's economy is also a worry. China, Taiwan's biggest trade partner, reported a lower-than-expected 5.3 percent rise in imports for March while its economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter.

Orders from China in March fell 2.5 percent.

"I'm still concerned about China and Europe's demand, because some of China's policies are unclear, such as a tightening in local financing, which could cut demand for components and materials," said Forest Chen, economist at Ta Chong Bank in Taipei.