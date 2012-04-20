* Orders steady from February, sending positive sign
* Europe to remain a drag, and concern over China to linger
* Government sees rebound in orders in Q2
By Jonathan Standing and Jeanny Kao
TAIPEI, April 20 Orders for Taiwan's exports
fell by less than expected in March and were stable from the
previous month, in a sign that Asia's exporters may be starting
to see better times, though Europe's woes and uncertainty over
Chinese demand will continue to cast a shadow.
Export orders, mostly of electronics and communications
goods, fell 1.58 percent from March 2011, better than the median
forecast of a drop of 2.7 percent in a Reuters poll. From
February, orders slipped 0.05 percent.
With the previous months' figures distorted by Lunar New
Year holidays, the March data provided the first clear view of
the trend in orders, which are a leading indicator of demand for
Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets - and typically lead
actual exports by two to three months.
"Comparing the values of export orders in March with those
in November which were free from holiday effects, there was
actually growth across almost all product categories, suggesting
a normalisation of Taiwan's external demand," said Raymond
Yeung, senior economist at ANZ in Hong Kong.
A marked slowdown in global demand had pushed Taiwan into a
mild recession at the end of 2011. The island is one of the most
open of Asia's exporters, with an exports-to-gross domestic
product ratio of 74 percent, making it extra-vulnerable to
declines in external demand.
Its actual exports contracted in March, as
did those of fellow tech exporter South Korea {ID:nL3E8FD7AG],
while Singapore's exports of electronics recovered though its
overall exports fell.
REBOUND FROM Q4 RECESSION
The latest Reuters quarterly poll sees Taiwan's GDP growth
this year bottoming out in the first quarter and totalling 3.1
percent for 2012.
While that would be below last year's 4.04 percent and less
than the current government forecast of 3.85 percent this year,
it is a rebound from the fourth quarter's recession. And with
exports the main driver of economic growth in Taiwan, a pickup
in orders would confirm that trend.
The March export order data "was a set of stronger figures
and it's in line with our view," said Cheng Cheng-mount,
economist at Citi in Taipei. "There's a big chance that the
economy has bottomed in Q1 and is picking up in Q2, matching the
GDP outlook."
Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday that it
sees export orders in value terms in the second quarter as
significantly higher than in the first.
Among the other positive signs of late, the HSBC/Markit PMI
for March had shown an increase in new business from abroad
, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
, the world's largest contract chipmaker, plans to
raise 2012 capital spending above 2011's $7.3 billion.
Meanwhile, the number of workers in Taiwan on unpaid leave
has fallen almost 74 percent since the beginning of the year.
Many tech exporters furlough workers during
slowdowns.
Still there are clouds over the outlook for Taiwan and its
fellow Asian exporters, with the main concerns being Europe and
China.
The ministry noted that the 9.26 percent fall in orders from
Europe in March, the biggest drop since October 2009, reflected
tough economic conditions there such as rising unemployment,
which is crimping consumer spending.
Uncertainty over China's economy is also a worry. China,
Taiwan's biggest trade partner, reported a lower-than-expected
5.3 percent rise in imports for March while its economy grew at
its slowest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter.
Orders from China in March fell 2.5 percent.
"I'm still concerned about China and Europe's demand,
because some of China's policies are unclear, such as a
tightening in local financing, which could cut demand for
components and materials," said Forest Chen, economist at Ta
Chong Bank in Taipei.