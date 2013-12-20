* Nov orders up 0.8 pct y/y vs -1.9 pct poll f'cast
* Europe orders up 9.8 pct y/y; China, U.S. orders fall
* Govt cites improved smartphone sales, notebook orders
By Michael Gold and Emily Chan
TAIPEI, Dec 20 Taiwan's export orders climbed
for a fifth straight month in November, defying expectations for
a fall bolstered by stronger demand from Japan and Europe for
the island's tech goods.
Exports of technology products are pivotal for Taiwan, but
flat export growth this year has led to a series of official
downgrades in economic growth estimates for 2013 and next year.
Taiwan's export orders grew by 0.8 percent from the same
month last year, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs
showed on Friday, against an expected 1.9 percent drop forecast
by 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. November's rise
compared with a 3.16 percent gain in October.
Export orders typically lead actual exports by two to three
months and are a gauge of demand for high-tech goods and
components around the world.
"This is a bit better than our expectations. We can see from
this data that the recovery in Europe is gaining steam,
especially when compared to its performance last year," said
Taipei-based Capital Securities economist Hsu Kuo-An.
"The first quarter of next year should continue to see
stable growth in orders compared to the first quarter of this
year, in which the Europe debt crisis depressed what is already
usually a low period seasonally," he said.
Orders from Europe climbed 9.8 percent from a year earlier,
and those from Japan rose 6.7 percent.
Orders from China, Taiwan's biggest market, however, saw a
1.3 percent fall, while those from the United States also
dropped by 4 percent.
The ministry said that smartphone orders increased by 0.8
percent year-on-year, the best performance on record. Growth was
constrained, however, by exports in precision equipment due to
weakness in the panel sector.
Japan on Tuesday reported that its exports in November leapt
18.4 percent year-on-year due to a weaker currency.
Taiwan, however, has not fared as well amidst unsteady
global growth in consumer demand. Last week, the government
reported that exports in November did not increase at all from
the same month in 2012, representing a potentially major drag on
full-year GDP.
Business sentiment in Asia also took a tumble in the fourth
quarter, according to a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey released
on Wednesday, indicating that the world's most populous region
hasn't yet found its footing in the post-economic crisis era.
Taiwan's large tech firms have issued a mixed bag of
earnings reports and forecasts over the last several weeks. Hon
Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, a major manufacturer of
products for Apple Inc, reported November sales spiked
18 percent for the month but were down 0.8 percent year-to-date.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's
largest contract chipmaker, said last week it expects 17-18
percent revenue growth for the company this year and
double-digit growth in 2014.
However, Taiwan's tech brands such as HTC Corp and
Acer Inc have been hard hit by changing tastes in
consumer goods and inability to innovate.