* March export orders +5.9 pct y/y vs f'cast 4.6 pct
* Orders from China +3.1 pct; U.S. +1.0 pct
* Europe orders +8.9 pct; Japan orders +17.9 pct
* Analyst sees order growth strengthening in Q2
By Faith Hung and Miaojung Lin
TAIPEI, April 21 Taiwan's export orders rose
more than expected in March as a steadily improving global
economy brightened the outlook for the island's handheld devices
and other tech gadgets.
The surprisingly strong export orders temper concerns about
a slowdown in China, its largest trading partner and a major
importer of parts and goods for other Asian exporting nations.
Taiwan's export orders in March grew 5.9 percent from a year
earlier, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Monday,
beating a median forecast of 4.6 percent growth in a Reuters
poll.
It also improved upon the 5.7 percent gain notched in
February and the meager 1 percent gain during the first two
months of 2014.
"Handheld device demand continued to rise, prompting a solid
increase in semiconductor orders," the ministry said in a
statement.
Orders from China rose 3.1 percent, while those from the
United States edged up 1 percent. Orders from Europe jumped 8.9
percent, and those from Japan surged 17.9 percent.
"The March data was mainly because HTC's
smartphone sales to the Japan market came out better than
expected," said analyst Kevin Wang of Taishin Investment
Advisory. "And TSMC was benefitting from strong demand of Apple
Inc," he said, referring to the Taiwan company's production of
semiconductors for Apple.
Wang expected Taiwan's second-quarter orders to grow 3
percent to 6 percent year on year, topping the first quarter's
2.7 percent growth.
Taiwan's export orders typically lead actual exports by one
to two months and are a leading indicator of demand for
technology products worldwide.
Actual exports grew 2 percent in March after a big 8 percent
jump in February.
Taiwan's tech sector, a main driver of its export engine,
had reported mixed results in earnings profit over the past
several weeks.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the
world's largest contract chip maker, on Thursday reported
first-quarter profit that beat expectations and painted a rosy
forecast for 2014.
Smartphone maker HTC Corp posted a first-quarter loss but
reversed 28 straight months of declining monthly sales in March.
Computer vendor Acer Inc continues to suffer from
losses and recently suffered its eighth straight monthly sales
drop.
(Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)