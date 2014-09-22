(Adds details, comments)
* August export orders +5.2 pct y/y vs f'cast +7.4 pct
* Orders from U.S. +5.1 pct y/y; China +2.9 pct
* Europe orders +5.5 pct y/y; Japan orders +6.9 pct
* Govt sees more visible smartphone orders after Sept
By J.R. Wu and Emily Chan
TAIPEI, Sept 22 Taiwan's export order growth was
below forecast in August, but prospects in coming months will be
helped by solid demand for tech goods, especially as Apple's
newest iPhone hits the market.
Some delays have affected orders but they are starting to
build up for the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus since Apple Inc's
launch earlier this month, Lin Li-jen, an official with the
Ministry of Economic Affairs, told a news conference. "We have
not seen orders for such international brands in August export
orders because there have been delay issues."
Lin, who is the director general of the statistics
department at the ministry, did not elaborate on the delay but
said she expects smartphone-related orders to become more
apparent after September.
Taiwan's export orders last month reached $38.21 billion,
mostly flat compared to the value in July. But the year-on-year
growth rate at 5.2 percent came in below a Reuters poll of
economists who forecast a median 7.4 percent growth.
Among the categories, orders for electronic products in
August grew 12.6 percent from a year earlier, while those for
machinery rose a stronger 17.4 percent.
Taiwan's export orders are seen as a leading gauge of demand
for Asia's exports and high tech devices. The island's tech
manufacturers design and churn out many of the parts and
products found in smartphones, gameboxes and personal computers.
The latest iPhone is packed with parts made by Taiwanese
tech component makers and assembled by major contractors
including Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.
Orders typically lead actual exports by two to three months,
but sometimes quick turnaround times in the production of
consumer electronics lead to the data being less predictable.
Also, many Taiwanese factories are located in mainland China
from which final exports are shipped.
Lin said that the ministry expects Taiwan's export orders
for the year to reach a record high of $450 billion. For the
first eight months of this year orders stood at $296.85 billion.
"The external outlook for Taiwan is still positive," said
Raymond Yeung, a senior economist at ANZ in Hong Kong.
Taiwan was outperforming South Korea's tech exports this
year, underpinned by the current iPhone 6 cycle, said Tim
Condon, an economist with ING Singapore. "It is a hero-product
cycle and when this cycle is over we'll be back to
low-single-digit growth," Condon added, referring to the iPhone
6.
On a month-on-month basis, the August revenue for Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co rose for the
second straight month in August, while posting a strong 26
percent on-year growth rate.
Credit Suisse said in a research report earlier this month
that it was optimistic about the momentum of Taiwan's tech
exports and production in the second half due to new smartphone
model launches.
(Additional reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)