By J.R. Wu and Jeanny Kao
TAIPEI, Oct 20 Taiwan export orders in September
were nearly four times as strong as expected as global retailers
raced to meet consumer demand for high-tech gadgets such as the
newest iPhone from Apple Inc.
More gains are likely with October orders possibly hitting
new highs, Lin Lee-jen, statistics director of the Ministry of
Economic Affairs, told a news conference on Monday.
The robust data underpins a rosy outlook for the island
economy and its export-oriented technology companies, while
indicating global demand for devices such as the iPhone 6 and
its bigger-panelled 6 plus model and other smartphones remain
undented by global economic uncertainties.
Taiwan's export orders, seen as a leading indicator of
demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, typically
lead actual exports by two to three months.
September's 12.7 percent jump in export orders from a year
earlier pushed order levels to a monthly record of $43.31
billion, far exceeding the 3.3 percent growth estimated in a
Reuters poll.
Double-digit growth in orders came from the United States
and Europe, at 15.5 percent and 22.6 percent, respectively.
Orders from China, while growing at a slower 8.6 percent,
also hit a record monthly high of $10.4 billion, the ministry
said. The iPhone 6 went on sale in mainland China on Oct. 17.
Orders last month were led by a 19.4 percent gain in orders
for electronic goods, as well as a 16.3 percent rise in orders
for information and communications products.
Orders for semiconductors are reflected in the category of
electronic goods. The world's top contract chipmaker, Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), has seen
its business surge to record levels in the current peak season
for smartphones.
Producing chips for smartphones such as the newest iPhones
from Apple helped TSMC notch record net profit and 29 percent
growth in overall revenue in the third quarter versus a year
earlier, as well as 29 percent growth in revenue from
communication devices from the second quarter.
Camera lense maker Largan Precision Co Ltd, which
also makes lenses used in iPhones, saw its revenue in September
jump 74 percent from a year earlier.
Lin said that full year export orders this year could rise
to $460 billion, revising higher a forecast she gave just a
month ago of $450 billion, which would be a record annual total.
