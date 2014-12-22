* Nov orders +8.8 pct y/y, down from Oct's +13.4 pct
* Ministry trims its forecast for total 2014 orders
* This year's high base may mean 2015 slowdown - economist
By J.R. Wu
TAIPEI, Dec 22 Taiwan's export orders grew
slower than expected in November, amid global uncertainties, and
the island's economics ministry slightly trimmed its forecast
for this year's total, which still should set a record.
Export orders in November rose 6 percent from a year
earlier, below the 8.8 percent forecast in the Reuters poll as
well as the ministry's expectations for around a 10 percent
gain.
Still orders for information communication goods, the main
driver for Taiwan's exports, posted a record monthly high of
US$13.69 billion in November.
This underpinned hopes for the technology export-driven
economy to wrap up a bumper year of orders fuelled by popular
demand for Apple Inc's newest iPhone.
Taiwan's export orders are an indication of the strength of
Asian exports and of global demand for technology.
Lin Lee-jen, statistics director of the Ministry of Economic
Affairs, said Taiwan's export orders for this year could total
around US$470 billion, down a bit from the estimated US$480
billion she offered last month, but still a record level.
November orders totaled US$43.51 billion, down from
October's US$44.9 billion - also a record high - because of
falling demand for petrochemical goods, the ministry said.
Orders from the U.S. and Europe rose by strong double digit
year-on-year percentages, however orders from China, including
Hong Kong, fell 3.4 percent from a year ago.
FEWER MAINLAND ORDERS
The decline came as China's economy slows and as the
mainland, trying to nurture the development of its own
industries, takes fewer orders from Taiwan, Lin said.
Taiwan's statistics agency last month cut its forecast for
2015 exports, citing below-par growth expected for China and the
European Union.
This year, the release of Apple's iPhone 6 was the biggest
economic fillip to Taiwan, whose companies make a sizable share
of the gadget's circuitry.
Many of the technology orders are handled by Taiwanese-owned
factories based in China, with the final goods being exported
from the mainland to consumers in the U.S. and Europe.
Due to the high base from this year boosted by demand for
the new iPhones, the monthly year-on-year growth in export
orders next year will likely slow, said Shawn Shih, economist
with Sinopac Securities in Taipei.
Shih said as long as the monthly order value remains around
US$37 billion-US$38 billion, any slowdown in the growth rate
shouldn't be a concern for the trade-reliant island economy.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)