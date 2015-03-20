(Adds details, comments)
* Feb export orders -2.7 pct y/y vs f'cast of +4.95 pct
* Orders from U.S. +9.1 pct y/y; China -8.1 pct
* Europe orders +8.3 pct y/y; Japan orders -30.5 pct
By J.R. Wu and Jeanny Kao
TAIPEI, March 20 Taiwan's export orders in
February contracted from a year earlier, contrary to
expectations, but strength in orders for the island's bellwether
technology goods indicate last month's drop may be a one-off.
Technology orders were up 6.8 percent in February from a
year ago and rose nearly 14 percent in the first two months of
the year, driven by demand for smartphone-related products, the
Ministry of Economics Affairs said.
Although the number of work-days last month was reduced by
the Lunar New Year holiday, "orders for electronic products were
growing in February," said Tony Phoo, a senior economist with
Standard Chartered.
Total export orders last month fell 2.7 percent from a year
earlier to $29.89 billion. A Reuters poll had forecast for a
4.95 percent increase to follow January's expansion of 8.1
percent.
Taken together, orders were up 3.2 percent for the first two
months of the year, the ministry said.
The value of total orders fell for the second straight
month. The ministry said falling prices for oil and raw
materials brought down the nominal value of orders.
Last month's orders were also affected by Lunar New Y4ear,
which fell in February, but at the end of January in 2014,
leaving fewer working days this February.
LEADING INDICATOR
Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for
global technology goods. A lot of the final exports are
processed through mainland China, where Taiwanese tech companies
operate factories.
Demand for Apple Inc's latest iPhone models pushed
the value of Taiwan's export orders to a record last year.
Catcher Technology Co Ltd, which makes casings for
smartphones and laptops, including Apple gadgets, reported
record net profit last year and it is already 65 percent ahead
in revenue in the first two months of this year compared to the
same period a year ago.
Meanwhile, sales at bellwether TSMC, the world's
biggest contract chipmaker, are up 52 percent for the first two
months this year.
Taiwan's trade-driven economy remains on solid footing so
long as economic prospects in the United States, a big buyer of
tech gadgets, stay upbeat.
On Thursday, Taiwan's central bank will hold its quarterly
policy meeting. A Reuters poll expects no change in rates.
