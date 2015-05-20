(Adds details, comments)
* April export orders -4 pct y/y vs f'cast -1.96 pct
* Orders from U.S. +14 pct y/y; China -10.3 pct
* Europe orders +5.8 pct y/y; Japan orders -29 pct
By Jeanny Kao and Faith Hung
TAIPEI, May 20 Taiwan's export orders in April
posted their worst showing in more than two years, with big
falls from Japan and China flagging softening demand for the
island's electronic gadgets.
Orders in April fell 4 percent from a year earlier, the
economic ministry said on Wednesday, trailing a Reuters poll for
a 1.96 percent contraction. April's orders underperformed 1.3
percent growth in March.
Orders from its two biggest markets were mixed. China orders
in April fell 10.3 percent from a year earlier but was offset by
a 14 percent rise in U.S. orders.
"Electronics products posted their first decline in 21
months," said Lin Lee Jen, director of the department of
statistics. "It's because of poor demand for Chinese handheld
chip devices and Japanese flat panel TVs."
Looking into 2015, some analysts were conservative.
"It looks like no particular strength in export orders,"
said analyst Anita Hsu with Masterlink Securities in Taipei,
adding there was still no sign of improvement in orders through
the year though the United States remained a bright spot.
Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for
Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead
actual exports by two to three months.
China has approved this week close to 250 billion yuan
($40.3 billion) of railway and subway projects as Beijing ramps
up efforts to support growth amid a wider slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy.
Taiwan's exports sharply contracted in April, falling 11.7
percent from a year earlier, hit by a slide in exports to China
and Europe, and slowing demand for its technology exports.
The government warned earlier that it would be difficult for
May exports to grow year on year, and it would be cutting export
estimates for the second quarter.
Many orders are farmed out to Taiwanese manufacturing plants
located in China, from where the gadgets are then exported to
final markets in the United States and Europe. China's exports
for March contracted a shocking 15 percent from a year earlier.
Concerns have been mounting that weakening demand,
exacerbated by the traditional off peak season of the first
quarter, would sharply crimp Taiwan's export engine amid
macroeconomic uncertainties in China and Europe. Analysts remain
cautiously optimistic about demand going forward.
Last year, Taiwan's export orders and technology shipments
hit record annual levels primarily boosted by Apple Inc's
newest smartphones.
(Additional reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)