* July export orders -5.0 pct y/y vs Reuters poll f'cast
-4.5 pct
* Orders from China -14.1 pct; orders from U.S. +10.9 pct
* Europe orders -3.3 pct y/y; Japan orders -8.8 pct
* Govt does not rule out full-year contraction in export
orders
By Michael Gold and Roger Tung
TAIPEI, Aug 20 Taiwan's export orders contracted
for a fourth month in July as demand from China continued to
deteriorate, rattling its trade-reliant Asian neighbours and
pointing to slower global growth.
A shaky economic situation in China, Taiwan's largest
trading partner, puts a lid on demand for the island's advanced
tech goods and pressures other Asian economies who rely on
Chinese domestic spending.
China's yuan, which has depreciated by 2.9 percent since it
was devalued last week, has caused waves around the world as
authorities battle a slowdown in the world's second-biggest
economy.
Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Thursday it
did not rule out a full-year drop in overall export orders,
which would be the first in six years.
"The weak export orders foretell that exports will remain
sluggish not only for Taiwan, but also for the region," ANZ
Research economist Louis Lam said in a report.
Orders overall fell 5 percent last month from a year
earlier, worse than a 4.5 percent decline forecast in a Reuters
poll. In June, orders had fallen 5.8 percent after shrinking 5.9
percent in May, the fastest pace in more than two years.
Chinese orders slid 14.1 percent, a deeper fall than
previous months. One bright spot was U.S. orders, which rose
10.9 percent, although those from Japan and Europe fell 8.8 and
3.3 percent, respectively.
The yuan's fall so far is not having an adverse effect yet
and may even be beneficial for contract manufacturers such as
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, who hire Chinese
workers and pay them in yuan.
"The yuan depreciation may have some positive impact on tech
firms who send goods to China for final assembly," Taiwan's
Economic Minister Woody Duh said ahead of the data.
"In terms of yuan devaluation, it would have to fluctuate
from where it is now all the way down by 10 percent" to have an
impact on China's export competitiveness, said William Fung,
chairman of Hong Kong-based global logistics and distribution
firm Li & Fung Ltd.
TECH SLUMP
Taiwan's export orders, which are seen as an indication of
the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for
technology, have been weakening after surging last year from
strong demand for Apple iPhones.
Slumping orders have hit manufacturers, although many are
farmed out to production sites in China operated by Taiwanese
tech companies.
Communication-related goods such as phones, smartwatches and
servers saw healthy 8.4 percent on-year growth, the ministry
said, and were the only tech category to post gains.
Orders for precision goods such as flat panels tumbled 19.4
percent, however, amid falling prices.
The government said last week that Taiwan's exports are
expected to fall 7.1 percent this year, the biggest annual drop
in six years, with economic growth for 2015 forecast to also hit
a six-year low.
The central bank has held its official interest rate but has
eased policy by guiding the overnight interbank rate lower since
China's devaluation, in a bid to weaken the currency to buffer
its economy and exports.
Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's finance minister said on
Thursday that China's decision to devalue the yuan puts
"considerable pressure" on South Korea's export-reliant economy
due to the global financial turmoil it has sparked.
