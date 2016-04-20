(Adds details, comments)
* March export orders -4.7 pct, smallest decline in 6 months
* Orders from China -7.5 pct y/y; from U.S. -2.2 pct
* Orders from Japan -26 pct y/y; from Europe -4.1 pct
By J.R. Wu and Emily Chan
TAIPEI, April 20 Taiwan's export orders fell for
the 12th month in a row in March but growth in electronics and a
slower pace of decline in key markets provided a ray of hope for
the island's manufacturers.
March export orders fell 4.7 percent from a year earlier,
its narrowest decline in six months and better than the 8.7
percent drop forecast in a Reuters poll.
The slump in orders from key markets China and the United
States narrowed in March, although they steepened from Europe
and Japan, data from the economics ministry showed on Wednesday.
Orders for electronics goods in March rose 1.6 percent from
the same month a year earlier, the first growth since March last
year, an encouraging sign for Taiwan's many large tech companies
who play a key role in the global supply chain.
The ministry said companies surveyed for their outlook for
April mostly said the value of orders this month would likely be
lower compared with $36.6 billion racked up in March.
Economists said still-weak economic activity meant the
authorities will keep monetary conditions loose to support
growth.
"Until demand recovers in a big way, we expect the central
bank to continue to cut rates at their second quarter meeting,"
said Andrew Tsai, economist with KGI Securities Investment
Advisory in Taipei.
The government will issue its preliminary reading for gross
domestic product in the first quarter next week; in mid-February
it estimated a 0.64 percent year-on-year contraction.
The island economy has seen three successive rate cuts since
late September, as quarterly GDP has contracted year-on-year
since the third quarter of last year.
Taiwan's export orders, which are dominated by orders for
components used in smartphones, consumer electronics and
computing gadgets, are an indication of the strength of Asian
exports and of global demand for technology.
While recent export data from China also showed greenshoots
in recovery in Taiwan's largest trading partner, tech bellwether
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's
largest contract chipmaker, said last week it remained cautious
about where global tech demand was headed.
Orders from China in March fell 7.5 percent from a year
earlier, better than the 12.1 percent slump in February, while
the contraction in orders from the United States halved to 2.2
percent compared with February's 4.5 percent.
Orders from Japan fell a larger 26 percent and the ministry
said the massive quake in Japan this month is an uncertainty
ahead for orders if it disrupts the supply chain.
All other orders product categories, except electronic
goods, fell in March, including orders for information
communications goods, which were down 2.8 percent.
(Additional reporting by Roger Tung; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)