* April export orders drop 11.1 pct, much worse than
expected
* All major export markets show double-digit declines
* China -10.9 pct, U.S. -11.4 pct, Europe -15.0 pct Japan
-25.3
* Reinforces view central bank will have to cut rates again
By Faith Hung and Roger Tung
TAIPEI, May 20 Taiwan's export orders fell for
the 13th straight month in April and at a far sharper pace than
expected as demand in China and its other major global markets
faltered, deepening challenges facing the island's new
government.
Export orders contracted 11.1 percent from a year earlier,
well below the forecast of a 4.3 percent drop in a Reuters poll
and a 4.7 percent slide in March.
Orders from all of Taiwan's key markets fell by more than 10
percent, with its biggest customers China and the United States
down 10.9 percent and 11.4 percent, respectively, data from the
Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Friday.
The ministry said it expected the value of orders in the
second quarter to decline from the same period last year.
Hours before the grim data, new President Tsai Ing-wen
highlighted the problems facing the trade-reliant economy.
"This country urgently needs a new model for economic
development," Tsai said in her inauguration speech, adding it
needs to find new markets and not rely too heavily on China.
Still, some analysts do not expect Tsai to unveil a quick
fiscal stimulus program.
"Limited fiscal space will constrain the capacity of the
government budget to fund Taiwan's new growth model that is
envisioned by Dr Tsai," Moody's said in a note after the speech.
Taiwan's export orders, which are dominated by orders for
components used in smartphones, electronics and computing
gadgets, are an indication of the strength of Asian exports and
of global demand for hi-tech products in general.
Orders for precision equipment tumbled 26.4 percent in
April, the biggest fall among major products, while those for
information and telecommunication products dropped 10 percent.
Taiwan is struggling to shake off last year's recession,
with the economy shrinking more than expected in the first
quarter as trade weakness showed no sign of abating.
Exports fell for the 15th straight month in April though not
as much as expected. But the outlook remains bleak.
While the U.S. economy appears to be improving, Asian
exporters are not reaping the benefits as they have in the past.
Indeed, U.S. orders for Taiwan's goods fell at a much sharper
rate than in March, as did those from China and Europe.
The bleak order data is likely to cement expectations that
Taiwan's central bank will need to cut interest rates at least
twice more this year, after three reductions since September.
Still, the central bank has acknowledged there is little it
can do to combat a slowdown being induced by external factors.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)