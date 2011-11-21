* Orders up 2.4 pct m/m; 4.4 pct y/y
* Smartphone, tablet demand strong
* Some benefit seen from order switch from Thailand
(Recasts, adds analyst comment)
By Jonathan Standing
TAIPEI, Nov 21 Growth in orders for
Taiwan's exports picked up in October, buoyed by demand for new
smartphones, notebook PCs and tablets, but Europe's continuing
economic woes will cast a shadow on the outlook for Asia's top
exporters.
Export orders, an indication of the strength of Asian
exports and of global demand for technology, grew 2.4 percent in
October from the previous month, reversing a sharp decline in
September from August.
Orders from Europe declined for a second straight month, but
the 0.78 percent rate of decline in October was much less than
September's 2.22 percent fall.
However, the continent's inability to get to grips with its
debt crisis will continue to hit exporters of hi-tech goods such
as Taiwan.
Japan on Monday reported a much sharper-than-expected drop
in exports in October, while Singapore said its
economy could shrink in the current quarter and growth next year
is likely to slow due to weakness in Western economies.
"The outlook for first quarter is still cloudy. Potentially
the risk from the European debt crisis is still quite high. The
EU hasn't done enough to contain the risk in Europe," said Ma
Tieying, an economist at DBS in Singapore.
On a year-on-year basis, orders grew 4.38 percent, compared
with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 4.8 percent, with
orders from the United States and China picking up the pace from
the previous month.
The economics ministry said demand for smartphones and
tablet and notebook PCs rose 7.2 percent over the same month
last year, the biggest contributor to overall growth.
Many of Taiwan's tech firms are integral parts of global
supply chains, and a slowdown in demand has been widely noted by
many firms.
Micro-chip makers TSMC and UMC posted
annual sales declines in October and projected a slow current
quarter, and rivals in South Korea and Japan have also spoken of
a tough fourth quarter.
Surveys earlier this month showed that factory activity in
Asia's export powerhouses slowed to near three-year lows in
October as European demand dropped, reinforcing fears the euro
zone's debt troubles were sapping global growth.
"We're expecting airline freight service to be weak in the
next two quarters. We believe it will recover, but the recovery
will be slow and challenging," said an official for China
Airlines, Taiwan's top carrier.
Heavy flooding in Thailand that disrupted parts of the
global supply chain, especially auto parts and computer hard
drives, may have given Taiwan's figures a boost in October.
"(The data) shows a good sentiment among exporters, however
the trend is still a slowdown. I don't think the orders will
keep going up in November and December," said Cheng Cheng-mount,
economist at Citi in Taipei.
"Some of the growth in October might have come from a switch
of orders from Thailand and will not be sustainable after the
flooding there eases."
The data is not seen altering views that Taiwan's central
bank will keep rates on hold at its next policy meeting in
December.
It kept rates steady at the last meeting in June to support
the export-led economy in the face of the global gloom
, joining other Asian economies in looking to
maintain growth by taking their feet off the tightening pedal.
(Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao, Jialu Chen and Clare Jim;
Editing by Kim Coghill)