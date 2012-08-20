By Faith Hung and Clare Jim
TAIPEI Aug 20 Taiwan's export orders, a forward
indicator of overseas sales, slumped 4.4 percent in July over
the previous year, far more than expected, casting further doubt
on any turnaround soon in global demand for Asian goods.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a drop of 2.91
percent in July, a fifth straight month of contraction after
falling 2.62 percent in June.
The island's export orders are a leading indicator of demand
for high-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two
to three months.
July orders from China fell 5.5 percent on the year and
Europe 4.7 percent, larger percentage declines than seen in
June, suggesting demand in the island's top two export markets
continued to deteriorate.
U.S. orders, however, picked up 1.4 percent after
contracting in June, which some economists said could be as a
result of modest back-to-school demand as well as the expected
launch of high tech products including Apple Inc's iPhone 5.
Recent surveys and shipments show that U.S. retailers are
expecting another solid showing this holiday shopping season,
even though many consumers remain hesitant to spend. A key
element for exporters will be how much inventory stores are
willing to risk carrying into year-end.
Much of the euro zone, however, could be facing a prolonged
recession, further dampening demand for Asian goods.
"I expect value of export orders in August will recover a
little, but momentum will remain weak and we may not see growth
until next year," said Cheng Cheng-Mount, an economist at Citi.
"Precision (goods), electronics and information and
communications products are the main drags; even though there
are new products coming into the market, the end demand is not
strong," he said.
Taiwan, home to major tech firms such as the world's biggest
contract computer chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Co Ltd (TSMC), plays a central role in the global tech supply
chain, so its export data is closely watched.
The government last week cut its 2012 economic growth
forecast to 1.66 percent, the eighth time it has lowered the
target as demand for its exports continues to slow. That would
be the island's slowest expansion since 2009.
<-------------------------------------------------------------"As school bell rings, U.S. retailers Listen for sleigh bells"
-------------------------------------------------------------->
ASIA'S EXPORTERS HURTING
Taiwan's exports-to-gross domestic product ratio stands at
74 percent, and almost half of the exports are of electronics,
making it extra-vulnerable to declines in external demand.
"July export orders were worse than market expectations
mainly because of the European market. If orders from the U.S.
are going downhill, the impact will be worse and Taiwan may not
even be able to post GDP growth of 1 percent," said Lucas lee,
analyst at Mega Securities in Taipei.
Despite weakening external demand, the latest export data is
likely to reinforce views that Taiwan's central bank will leave
interest rates unchanged at 1.875 percent at its next quarterly
policy meeting in September.
All 24 economists in a recent Reuters poll predicted no
change in rates, arguing that the central bank remained more
focused on preventing any spike in inflation.
Other major Asian exporters such as Japan and South Korea
have all shown deepening signs of economic stress as Europe's
sovereign debt crisis, China's slowdown and sluggish activity in
the United States weigh on the global economy.
Southeast Asian nations have also reported falling exports,
but the impact on economic growth has been less because of
strong domestic demand and government spending as in the case of
Thailand which on Monday reported stronger-than-expected 3.3
percent expansion in the second quarter.