* June export orders unexpectedly shrink 3.5 pct yr/yr
* Orders from China fall, but rise from United States
* Europe, Japan orders contract again
By Faith Hung and Emily Chan
TAIPEI, July 22 Taiwan's June export orders
unexpectedly contracted for a fifth straight month, slipping 3.5
percent from a year earlier, as demand from China waned.
The data points to a loss of momentum for trade-reliant
Asian economies who are banking on a pick-up in the United
States to buffer a slowdown in China.
Taiwan's government has cut the island's growth outlook as
it confronts slowing demand from China, its largest export
market.
Some analysts say the trend could improve in the second half
while Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs expects the value of
July's export orders to be slightly more than in June.
"The U.S. consumer market is slowly improving. We especially
expect the consumer market to see a greater recovery in the
second-half," said Raymond Yeung of ANZ in Hong Kong.
Ten economists in a Reuters poll estimated export orders
would rise 0.8 percent, with forecasts ranging between growth of
2.53 percent and a contraction of 1.2 percent. Orders fell 0.4
percent in May, shrank 1.1 percent in April, and dropped 6.6
percent in March.
Orders from its two biggest markets were mixed, with
mainland China down 1.7 percent and the United States up 2.2
percent. Those from Europe and Japan both shed 10.4 percent and
12.8 percent, respectively.
Demand for PCs remained soft and the growth of high-end
smartphones has eased, the economics ministry said.
Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for
Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead
actual exports by two to three months. Electronics and
components makers are hoping for a lift from recovering U.S.
consumption but regional factory data has been patchy.
TSMC , the world's top contract chip maker,
warned investors last week that there will be
higher-than-expected inventories in the supply chain in the
third quarter .
Growth in China's vast manufacturing sector slowed to
multi-month lows in June as new orders faltered, boding ill for
the world's second-largest economy as it faces tighter credit
conditions which could further drag on growth..
Earlier this month, Taiwan's purchasing managers' index for
June contracted for a second successive month, hit by declines
in new orders and new export orders.
(Additional reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)