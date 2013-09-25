* Orders from China +0.1 y/y, US +9.1 pct
* Taiwan orders 'lacking support' - economist
By Michael Gold and Roger Tung
TAIPEI, Sept 25 Taiwan's export orders in August
came in well below expectations, with those from China stalling
but U.S. ones up nearly 10 percent on continued demand in the
electronics sector.
The 0.5 percent growth in overall export orders, reported on
Wednesday, falls far short of a median 1.89 growth forecast from
a Reuters poll of 10 economists. Orders had also risen 0.5
percent in July, defying expectations then for a fifth
consecutive decline.
Orders from China, the island's largest export market, eked
out a 0.1 percent gain in August. Taiwan's Ministry of Economic
Affairs attributed the meagre gain to diminished appetite for
flat panels after the Chinese government ended its subsidy on
television-set purchases.
"The weak data showed that Taiwan's facing a big problem of
lacking support, other than contract manufacturing for Apple,"
said Anita Hsu, an economist at Masterlink Securities in Taipei.
With global demand still weak, "I don't see any other bright
spot for Taiwan through the end of year," she said.
The decline in China orders was partially offset by a 9.1
percent climb in U.S. orders, mostly attributed to large
increases in electronics and telecommunications equipment.
Export orders typically lead actual exports by two to three
months, and are an indication of the strength of overall Asian
exports and of global demand for technology.
While Wednesday's Taiwan data was not encouraging, data
released in the Philippines seemed to be good for that country's
exports. Monthly imports there climbed to a seven-month high in
July, which analysts take as a good sign as many of the imports
go into assembled electric products that are later re-exported.
Exports are pivotal for Taiwan, and there is hope that the
final months of 2013 will bring improvement.
SOME OPTIMISM
"We're fairly optimistic about cargo orders looking ahead,"
said Pierre T. P. Yang, vice president of corporate
communications at China Airlines, Taiwan's biggest
carrier. "We need to keep an eye on whether the European and
American economies will continue to see improvement."
Taiwan's technology industry is highly dependent on overseas
demand for consumer electronics. The enthusiastic reception for
the latest iPhone could be a good sign going forward for
Taiwanese components, which make up a large share of exports
The island's homegrown brands, including once-dominant
smartphone vendor HTC, have not fared as well. HTC
has been beset by declining market share, component shortages
and employee defections, causing its stock price to fall to its
lowest level since 2005.
Taiwan PC makers continue to struggle as consumers move to
tablets and other smaller mobile devices. Acer and
Quanta Computer Inc reported August sales declines of
19 percent and nearly 14 percent, respectively, from a year
earlier.
Local smartphone maker HTC saw sales slide 37 percent in
July and 45 percent in August in the face of slowing growth in
the high-end smartphone market and strong competition from
makers of low-cost handsets, but suppliers to Apple are
expected to have enjoyed a solid pickup this month on strong
demand for the U.S. firm's new iPhone models.
As the U.S. and China remain Taiwan's biggest overseas
markets, policy moves in the world's two largest economies are
closely followed here. Last week's decision by the Federal
Reserve to not yet reduce its stimulus is expected to continue
bolstering the U.S. economy at a time when employment growth
remains sluggish.
The Chinese economy faces headwinds in balancing high growth
and the need to boost consumer demand, though signs point to
stabilisation. Encouraging news came from the flash HSBC
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September, which reached
its highest level since March as targeted stimulus policies
started to take effect.