BRIEF-Adesto Technologies files for mixed shelf of up to $20 mln - SEC filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, Dec 20 Taiwan's export orders for November, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. NOVEMBER REUTERS POLL OCTOBER Export orders (y/y pct) +0.8 -1.9 +3.16 Export orders from China -1.3 +3.2 Export orders from U.S. -4.0 +9.0 Export orders from Europe +9.8 +7.6 Export orders from Japan +6.7 -1.6 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Richardson Electronics reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Intel commences cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye