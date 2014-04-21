TAIPEI, April 21 Taiwan's export orders for
March, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.
The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
MARCH REUTERS POLL FEB
Export orders (y/y pct) +5.9 +4.6 +5.7
Export orders from China +3.1 +12.4
Export orders from U.S. +1.0 +2.3
Export orders from Europe +8.9 +0.5
Export orders from Japan +17.9 +15.2
* revised figure
