BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications Q1 profit rises
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago
TAIPEI, Sept 22 Taiwan's export orders for August, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. AUGUST REUTERS POLL JULY Export orders (y/y pct) +5.2 +7.4 +5.7 Export orders from China +2.9 +9.2 Export orders from U.S. +5.1 +1.5 Export orders from Europe +5.5 +3.2 Export orders from Japan +6.9 +1.9 The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
WASHINGTON, April 29 The White House press corps gathered on Saturday for its annual black-tie dinner, a toned-down affair this year after Donald Trump snubbed the event, becoming the first incumbent U.S. president to bow out in 36 years.