UPDATE 1-EU lawmakers vote to make YouTube fight online hate speech
* Member states could ask them to help finance EU films (Adds tech lobby group comment)
TAIPEI, Oct 20 Taiwan's export orders for September, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. SEPTEMBER REUTERS POLL AUGUST Export orders (y/y pct) +12.7 +3.3 +5.2 Export orders from China +8.6 +2.9 Export orders from U.S. +15.5 +5.1 Export orders from Europe +22.6 +5.5 Export orders from Japan -0.1 +6.9 The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Member states could ask them to help finance EU films (Adds tech lobby group comment)
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THE RIGHTS ISSUE IS NOW REGISTRED AT BOLAGSVERKET