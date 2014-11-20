BRIEF-Crane Co buys Westlock Controls from Emerson for $40 mln
* Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, Nov 20 Taiwan's export orders for October, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. OCTOBER REUTERS POLL SEPTEMBER Export orders (y/y pct) +13.4 +6.56 +12.7 Export orders from China +3.0 +8.6 Export orders from U.S. +17.4 +15.5 Export orders from Europe +29.9 +22.6 Export orders from Japan -4.9 -0.1 The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TrueCar Inc - April saar for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 17.1 million units, down 1.9 percent from a 17.4 million-unit saar a year ago.