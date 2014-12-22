BRIEF-NCR (Nigeria) Plc reports Q1 pretax profit of 14.8 mln naira
* Q1 profit before tax of 14.8 million naira versus 129.8 million naira year ago
TAIPEI Dec 22 Taiwan's export orders for November, as released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.
The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology.
NOVEMBER REUTERS POLL OCTOBER Export orders (y/y pct) +6.0 +8.8 +13.4 Export orders from China -3.4 +3.0 Export orders from U.S. +14.2 +17.4 Export orders from Europe +19.3 +29.9 Export orders from Japan -15.2 -4.9
* revised figure
The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Q1 profit before tax of 14.8 million naira versus 129.8 million naira year ago
April 28 Thomson Reuters Corp on Friday reported higher than expected first-quarter earnings and revenue and reaffirmed its full-year outlook as it saw improved results across each of its businesses.