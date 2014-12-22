TAIPEI Dec 22 Taiwan's export orders for November, as released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.

The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology.

NOVEMBER REUTERS POLL OCTOBER Export orders (y/y pct) +6.0 +8.8 +13.4 Export orders from China -3.4 +3.0 Export orders from U.S. +14.2 +17.4 Export orders from Europe +19.3 +29.9 Export orders from Japan -15.2 -4.9

* revised figure

