TAIPEI, March 20 Taiwan's export orders for February, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. Economic trends in January and February alone can be distorted by the timing of the long Lunar New Year holidays. Taken together, export orders in January and February were up 3.2 percent from a year ago. FEB REUTERS POLL JAN Export orders (y/y pct) -2.7 +4.95 +8.1 Export orders from China -8.1 +3.9 Export orders from U.S. +9.1 +24.7 Export orders from Europe +8.3 +16.8 Export orders from Japan -30.5 -22.6 The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Roger Tung; Editing by Kim Coghill)