TAIPEI, June 23 Taiwan's export orders for May, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. MAY REUTERS POLL APRIL Export orders (y/y pct) -5.9 -0.65 -4.0 Export orders from China -11.6 -10.3 Export orders from U.S. +5.2 +14.0 Export orders from Europe -1.7 +5.8 Export orders from Japan -23.8 -29.0 The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)