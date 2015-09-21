TAIPEI, Sept 21 Taiwan's export orders for August, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. AUG REUTERS POLL JULY Export orders (y/y pct) -8.3 -4.6 -5.0 Export orders from China -14.8 -14.1 Export orders from U.S. +0.6 +10.9 Export orders from Europe -12.1 -3.3 Export orders from Japan -17.1 -8.8 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)