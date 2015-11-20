BRIEF-Novatti requests extension of trading halt
* Request an extension of trading halt of company's securities until open of market on wednesday 10th May
TAIPEI, Nov 20 Taiwan's export orders for October, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. OCT REUTERS POLL SEPT Export orders (y/y pct) -5.3 -5.82 -4.5 Export orders from China -10.6 -9.8 Export orders from U.S. +5.6 +0.6 Export orders from Europe -2.1 +1.8 Export orders from Japan -24.4 -16.7 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ T8N12X005 (Reporting by JR Wu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc will announce a wireless partnership as soon as Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.