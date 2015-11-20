TAIPEI, Nov 20 Taiwan's export orders for October, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. OCT REUTERS POLL SEPT Export orders (y/y pct) -5.3 -5.82 -4.5 Export orders from China -10.6 -9.8 Export orders from U.S. +5.6 +0.6 Export orders from Europe -2.1 +1.8 Export orders from Japan -24.4 -16.7 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ T8N12X005 (Reporting by JR Wu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)